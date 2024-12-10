The Kapoor clan is all set to host a film festival marking 100 years of Raj Kapoor on December 13, 2024. The Kapoor family has decided to celebrate the occasion in a grand way, and many iconic films of Raj Kapoor will be re-released in cinema halls so that the new generation can watch them. There will also be a ceremony and event where the family members of Raj Kapoor will be honouring his legacy and body of work.

The preparations for the same are in full swing. On Tuesday morning, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor jetted off to invite PM Narendra Modi for a special event that marks 100 years of Raj Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stunned in ethnic outfits as they posed for shutterbugs

Ranbir wore a black bandhgala, and Alia opted for a red saree with a sleeveless blouse.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked breathtakingly beautiful in a red kurta set with a floral print. Saif opted for a kurta, pajamas, and waistcoat.

Neetu and Karisma greeted each other and exchanged hugs before posing for the paparazzi. Karisma and Neetu looked like a vision in white as they twinned in traditional white and gold outfits.

At IFFI Goa, Ranbir started a project of restoring films of his grandfather Raj Kapoor along with NFDC, NFAI, his uncle Kunal Kapoor, and the Film Heritage Foundation. He had said, "We celebrate the occasion in a grand way as many of Kapoor's films are re-releasing in cinemas. We have done 10 films so far, and we have much more to do. I am really hopeful you guys will check out his work because there are so many people who haven't seen his work."

Ranbir further spoke about the reason why they're doing so. He said, "I remember the first time I met Alia (Bhatt), she asked me, 'Who is Kishore Kumar?' It's just the circle of life. People are forgotten then newer artists come. So, I think it's very important that we remember our roots. Not just Mr Raj Kapoor, there are so many filmmakers and artists that we should constantly celebrate."