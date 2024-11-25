Popular Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor often talk about their marriage and spill candid secrets about their partner's personality. A few months back, Alia Bhatt garnered headlines when she said that Ranbir Kapoor tells her to wipe off her lipstick when it's too dark, as she likes her natural lip.

The statements weren't perceived well by fans and they slammed Ranbir for being misogynistic and male chauvinist. Ranbir was criticised and trolled brutally on social media. But that didn't stop Alia from sharing personal details about their marriage with the media.

Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) shocked everyone when he mentioned that Alia didn't know who Kishore Kumar was when she first met him.

Speaking during a conversation with Rahul Rawail at the 55th IFFI, Ranbir said, "When I first met Alia, she asked me who Kishore Kumar was."

Ranbir explained further that it reflects the "circle of life," where legends are sometimes forgotten before being rediscovered by new generations.

On Sunday, Ranbir paid a special tribute to actor and director Raj Kapoor as part of his centenary celebrations. The session, held in Goa, featured Ranbir Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's grandson, and acclaimed filmmaker Rahul Rawail, a PIB release stated.

As soon as Ranbir's statements went viral, netizens remembered Alia Bhatt's lipstick comment.

A section of netizens were of the view that it could be Ranbir's subtle way of getting back at Alia's "lipstick" comment about him.

A user said, "I think they keep saying all this BS about each other just to be on the news. These are all intentional and premeditated statements. More in news, more in demand. Any publicity is good publicity for them. Ignore."

One user mentioned that Alia possibly didn't know who Kishore Kumar was at the time when she met Ranbir for the first time; she was nine years old and Ranbir was 20.

Another joked about the couple seemingly engaging in an ongoing "embarrass-my-spouse competition."

Work Front

Alia Bhatt was seen in Jigra, which tanked miserably at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, wherein he essays the role of Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will essay the role of Mata Sita.

Alia will be seen in the spy thriller Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh. She will also be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.