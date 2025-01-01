One of the most popular filmmakers, Anurag Kashyap is known for writing and directing films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev D, No Smoking, and Manmarziyaan among others. Apart from being an ace director, he acted in AK vs AK alongside Anil Kapoor.

His films are not larger than life but are far more rooted, raw and rustic and for a niche audience. Despite the usage of cuss words in his films, the masses are often drawn toward the real storytelling aspect of Anurag Kashyap.

Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap made his acting debut in the Malayalam film Rifle Club, alongside Hanumankind. The actor-filmmaker never minces his words and is unabashed about his thoughts.

Anurag Kashyap says he is moving out of Mumbai After Being 'Disgusted' By Bollywood Industry

Anurag recently said that he will be moving out of Mumbai in 2025 as he was "disappointed" and "disgusted" by the film industry, stating that the joy of filmmaking has been "sucked out."

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag said it is difficult for him to experiment with his work, as it comes with a cost, making it challenging for producers to focus on profit and margins.

"I am going to the South. I want to go where there is stimulation. Otherwise, I will die as an old man. I am so disappointed and disgusted by my industry. I am disgusted by the mindset," he added.

Further, he shared that a film like Manjummel Boys would never be made in Hindi, as the Bollywood film industry never wants to try anything new.

He then mentioned that the first-generation actors are painful, he said, "Nobody wants to act—they all want to be stars. The agency won't make anybody a star, but the moment someone becomes a star, the agency makes money off them. The onus of finding talent is on you—you have to take a risk and firefight with 50 people."

"And when the film is made, the agency grabs them and turns them into a star. They will brainwash them and tell them what they need to do to become a star. They won't send them to workshops but to the gym—it's all glam-glam because they have to be massive stars," he added.

Talking about actors he thought were friends, "My actors, whom I thought of as friends, ghost you because they want to be a certain way. That happens mostly here; it doesn't happen in Malayalam cinema," he concluded.

Anurag recently appeared in the Malayalam action thriller Rifle Club, directed by Aashiq Abu, known for his work on Virus. The film will be released on December 19, 2024.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah got married this month to her long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities began on December 4. On Monday night, December 9, the couple hosted a cocktail party for friends and family, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Gen Z stars namely Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Orry, among others, graced the occasion in traditional outfits.