Sara Ali Khan very recently sat down and spoke about how actor Saif Ali Khan, her father, was attacked by an intruder at his own house. Sara who was in a conversation at the NDTV Yuva, reflected back on the time when the attack happened and opened up about how their family dealt with this shocking incident. She candidly admitted that it was in fact this very incident that made her realize the uncertainty of life and also mentioned that at the end of it all the family was grateful that Saif was keeping better.

Speaking at the event, the 'Atrangi Re' actress said that there could be so many things that could have gone wrong post the attack, but they did not, which is why the family is filled with gratitude. She highlighted the fact that in life one needs to be filled with immense gratitude and continue to practice the same every day.

Sara said, "It makes you realize what truly matters. The entire family only felt gratitude because it could have gone so wrong. I am so grateful that everything is fine. It was a reminder almost of the life we have. We all talk about practising mental health. Being grateful for your life is so important. And moments like that make you realise it."

The actress blatantly admitted that it was this incident that brought the entire family closer and also made her realise that life is fleeting. Hence, one needs to be cognizant of the uncertainty of life and celebrate life as is.

In the same conversation, she went on to say, "It is not about being closer. He is my father, we are as close as we can be. It did not make me realise that he is my father, it made me realise that life can change overnight. So every day deserves mindful celebration. It made me realise just being grateful."

About the incident

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his own Bandra residence in January way past midnight, at around 2.00 am by an intruder. The intruder stabbed the actor six times, and Saif suffered injuries around the spine. This incident left everyone including B-Town celebrities and Bollywood in an utter state of shock and has given rise to safety concerns of popular actors.