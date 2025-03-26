After Hansal Mehta, Jugal Hansraj has also come out to defend Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Ever since the release of Nadaaniyan, both Ibrahim and Khushi have been a constant victim of merciless trolling. From their facial features to their dialogue delivery, trolls have mocked each and everything about the star kids.

Call for constructive criticism

A few days after Hansal Mehta came out to support the newcomers, now Jugal Hansraj has also extended his support to the duo. "Criticism should be constructive. If somebody who knows about cinema or has some experience in the field has a show or an article where they write about what worked and what didn't, that's something one can learn from. But on social media, I've noticed that there are a lot of personal attacks, which are not criticism," he told India Today.

Jugal further reasoned how in the 80s and the 90s actors were given time to improve and grow as an artist. He added that since there was no social media, they could improve upon themselves without any judgments. But, now its not the same anymore. He added that they were all awkward when they started off but slowly improved.

Under the spotlight

"Now, unfortunately, young actors - not just these two, but many others - are under intense spotlight... Personal attacks are not cool. If you have something constructive to say, please say it. That kind of feedback helps actors learn and improve. But personal attacks about appearance get murky and messy. I'm obviously not in favour of that kind of critics," he added.

Jugal Hansranj played the role of Ibrahim's father in the Netflix film. The film marked Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut. However, what was supposed to be a big, bang debut; fell flat right after its release.