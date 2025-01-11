Khushi Kapoor is all set for her theatrical debut opposite Junaid Khan in Loveyapa. The new and fresh pair is all set to give the audience their millennial take on romance. Khushi got emotional at the trailer launch of the film when asked about Sridevi. She refused to answer the question and could be seen getting teary-eyed.

Khushi gets emotional

When someone asked how Sridevi would have felt seeing Khushi on the stage today, Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister refused to comment. "I definitely feel emotional. I really don't want to talk about it," she said.

Aamir Khan, who was there to be a support to Khushi and his son, Junaid, took over the mic to speak about the legendary Sridevi. The actor said that it was always his dream to work with the veteran actress but it couldn't be fulfilled. Aamir added that looking at Khushi he could feel that he was watching Sridevi act in front of him.

Aamir Khan remebers Sridevi

"I have been such a huge fan of Sri (Sridevi) from the very beginning. I think I will always be her biggest fan. As you all must know, since I came into the industry—I don't know if today's youngsters know this—I have always only spoken about Sridevi, and it was my dream that one day I would get to work with Sri, which I unfortunately didn't. It's Khushi's film, and it is a very important moment for me. When I watched the film (which I have already seen), it felt like I was watching Sridevi again. That is what I have felt," Khan said.

The Laal Singh Chadha actor further expressed his support towards Khushi and said wherever Sridevi is, she is watching over her with happiness. "I pray for you, and wherever Sri is, I am sure she is looking at you with a lot of pride, joy, and happiness in her heart. I remember her today with a lot of fondness, and it would've been so nice if she were here today," Aamir further said.