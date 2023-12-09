It was a big and beautiful moment for Khushi Kapoor as she made her big debut in Bollywood with the film The Archies. The star-studded Archies premiere was held on Tuesday night with who's who from the industry amped up the glam quotient and attended the night, putting their best fashion foot forward.

Archies marks the debut of star kids Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda.

For the most special screening night, Suhana stunned in a shimmery red outfit looking radiant as ever.

Khushi Kapoor gets teary-eyed at the Archies premier

Khushi Kapoor paid a loving tribute to her mother, Khushi Kapoor and opted for a golden glittery gown which belonged to Sridevi. Khushi even opted for a diamond neckpiece which belonged to her mother.

The video of Khushi posing for paparazzi on the red carpet has gone viral.

Netizens were quick to notice that Khushi was missing her mother Sridevi and also got teary-eyed.

A user wrote, "She must be missing her mom her eyes are teary.."

Another mentioned, "Then Suhana will say ...this is sustainability and biodiversity... Repeating clothes will help the environment..."

Suhana Khan's family SRK, Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan and her baby brother AbRam Khan attended the screening. To cheer for Khushi, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, step-brother Arjun Kapoor and actor Malika Arora attended the bash.

Janhvi Kapoor cheers for baby sister Khushi Kapoor

After the screening, Janhvi Kapoor gave a shout-out to her sister Khushi Kapoor for her debut film 'The Archies.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "The sunshine of my life and now sunshine in cinema. You are magical."

In the picture, Janhvi was seen hugging her sister inside a restaurant. In the next post, she wrote, "You made mumma proud today"

Khushi shared a series of absolutely stunning pictures on Instagram with an emotional message saying, "The most special night with the most special pieces of you," revealing the deep sentiment behind the choice of attire.

When did Sridevi wear the golden gown?

Sridevi wore the gown at IIFA Award night in 2013. The shimmery beige shade outfit showcases a fitted silhouette and a subtle trail for that extra touch of elegance.

Apart from Suhana, Agastya and Khushi, The Archies also stars Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda. It is a teen-musical film based on the American comic book series of the same name.

The Archies

Set in '60s India in a fictional town called Riverdale, The Archies is a coming-of-age film following the lives of the town's favourite set of teenagers — Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

Alongside Suhana Khan, the film features Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

Who's in the cast of The Archies?

Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews

Riverdale's teenage Casanova, Archie Andrews is charming and endearing. He has a passion for music and enjoys playing with his band The Archies. Though selfless and loyal, he's torn between his feelings for Betty and Veronica. He also wears his heart on his sleeve — something that tends to get him into trouble often.

Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper

Betty Cooper is the adorable girl next door. She's determined, kind, and can do anything she wants — except get Archie for herself. Betty loves to journal, work at her dad's bookstore, and help her mom with baking. She can find the good in anyone, which makes her the most reliable and lovable friend of all.

Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge

The richest girl in town, Veronica Lodge knows what she wants and won't let anyone walk over her. Ronnie is trendy and sassy, and the boys love her. She has a rare kind of confidence that makes her stand out in Riverdale's old-world charm. Her mansion is second only to the size of her heart; generous to a fault, she loves her friends dearly and is the closest to Betty.

Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle

He's good looking and he knows it. Reggie is the wisecracking jokester of the gang. Self-absorbed, quick-witted, and secretly sensitive, he doesn't always reveal his feelings publicly. He has a secret crush on Veronica but that doesn't stop him from dating the rest of the girls in Riverdale. No one could love Reg as much as he loves himself!

Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones

A foodie best recognized by his insatiable appetite and interesting choice of headwear, Jughead is Archie's best pal. But unlike his easygoing friend, he's terrified of girls. Surprisingly sharp and witty, he prefers to march to his beat. When he's not behind the drums for The Archies, Jughead works at Pop Tate's, Riverdale's favourite local diner, often eating more than he serves.

Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley

The brilliant Dilton Doiley is the smartest and most fashionable teenager in Riverdale. Dilton can always be found studying a new subject or working on an invention in his room and is constantly schooling the gang with his cleverness. But behind that breezy exterior, Dilton has a secret that no one knows about and struggles to come to terms with it.

Archies is streaming on Netflix India.