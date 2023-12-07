Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to debut with The Archies on Netflix. Zoya Akhtar directs the film. The film also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda,

Suhana Khan who is all set to showcase her acting prowess graced the red carpet at the premiere of The Archies on Tuesday night. The actor held dad Shah Rukh Khan's hand as she walked down the red carpet. Doting daddy opted for a customised Archies T-shirt to hype the film.

Suhana Khan channelled her inner Veronica in a well-thought ensemble

Suhana looked ravishing in red as she dazzled in a sparkling red gown featuring shimmering diamantes, spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline and a floor-length hem.

Suhana styled her hair by opting for a side-parted hairstyle with soft waves that framed her face.

The actor was lauded for carrying her outfit with panache but a section of netizens was left unimpressed with her look. They felt that she looked uncomfortable and was very conscious of her appearance. Some even took to the paparazzi's comment section and mentioned that she should dress according to her age.

A user wrote, "Suhana ke footwears kese badal gaye..." (Why did she change her footwear).

Another mentioned, "She looks uncomfortable.."

The third one mentioned, "Why did Suhana change heels?"

The fourth user wrote, " She looks nervous.."

Suhana Khan dazzles in red gown or black blazer the Double-breasted bandeau dress

On Wednesday, the actor attended yet another The Archies event wherein she opted for a black dress looking simply breathtaking.

Suhana wore a black blazer dress and the dress is from the shelves of the fast fashion clothing label H&M India's holiday collection. Fans loved Suhana's all-black look and flooded the comments section with praise for Suhana.

Suhana Khan's H&M dress is called the Double-breasted bandeau dress. It is available on the clothing label's website. The dress cost Rs 4,999.

The Archies

Set in '60s India in a fictional town called Riverdale, The Archies is a coming-of-age film following the lives of the town's favourite set of teenagers — Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

Alongside Suhana Khan, the film features Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

Who's in the cast of The Archies?



Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews

Riverdale's teenage Casanova, Archie Andrews is charming and endearing. He has a passion for music and enjoys playing with his band The Archies. Though selfless and loyal, he's torn between his feelings for Betty and Veronica. He also wears his heart on his sleeve — something that tends to get him into trouble often.

Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper

Betty Cooper is the adorable girl next door. She's determined, kind, and can do anything she wants — except get Archie for herself. Betty loves to journal, work at her dad's bookstore, and help her mom with baking. She can find the good in anyone, which makes her the most reliable and lovable friend of all.

Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge

The richest girl in town, Veronica Lodge knows what she wants and won't let anyone walk over her. Ronnie is trendy and sassy, and the boys love her. She has a rare kind of confidence that makes her stand out in Riverdale's old-world charm. Her mansion is second only to the size of her heart; generous to a fault, she loves her friends dearly and is the closest to Betty.

Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle

He's good looking and he knows it. Reggie is the wisecracking jokester of the gang. Self-absorbed, quick-witted, and secretly sensitive, he doesn't always reveal his feelings publicly. He has a secret crush on Veronica but that doesn't stop him from dating the rest of the girls in Riverdale. No one could love Reg as much as he loves himself!

Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones

A foodie best recognized by his insatiable appetite and interesting choice of headwear, Jughead is Archie's best pal. But unlike his easygoing friend, he's terrified of girls. Surprisingly sharp and witty, he prefers to march to his beat. When he's not behind the drums for The Archies, Jughead works at Pop Tate's, Riverdale's favourite local diner, often eating more than he serves.

Dot as Ethel Muggs

Underrated and eccentric, Ethel Muggs is Riverdale's most up-and-coming hairstylist. She loves her job and has ambitions for a bright future. Known for her sweet demeanour, Ethel is a loyal and solid friend. With a publicly known soft spot for Jughead, she shares all her food with him to win his heart.

The sun is out, the news is out! Come meet your new friends.

— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 14, 2022

Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley

The brilliant Dilton Doiley is the smartest and most fashionable teenager in Riverdale. Dilton can always be found studying a new subject or working on an invention in his room and is constantly schooling the gang with his cleverness. But behind that breezy exterior, Dilton has a secret that no one knows about and struggles to come to terms with it.

When's the release date for The Archies?

The Archies is streaming on Netflix.