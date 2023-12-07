Tuesday night saw a galaxy of stars under one roof at the premiere of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Who's who from the B-town attended the bash from Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad, Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar, Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Shilpa Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Konkana Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Sharvari Wagh, Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre, and others.

The Archies cast Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda, arrived in stylish looks for the occasion.

While The Archies' cast stole the show with their striking ensembles, a few other celebs won the night with their sartorial choices. Check out the best-dressed celebrities below.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

While Khushi Kapoor looked stunning as she paid heartfelt tribute to her mother, Sridevi, by wearing her gown. Suhana Khan and Aditi Dot dazzled in red dresses. Meanwhile, Agastya, Vedang, Mihir and Yuvraj wore tailored suits for the occasion.

Khushi Kapoor wore her mother, Sridevi's old gown for the star-studded night. The strapless beige gown embellished in shimmering silver sequin embellishments looked stunning. She styled the outfit with a choker necklace, dainty ear studs, and a centre-parted sleek bun. Looking breathtakingly beautiful.

SRK's daughter Suhana Khan dazzled at The Archies premiere in a sparkling red gown with spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, a frame-accentuating silhouette, and a floor-length hem.

Agastya Nanda opted for a velvet tuxedo featuring a notch-lapel blazer, a crisp white button-down, straight-fitted pants, and a matching bow tie.

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK opted for a customised Archies T-shirt to support her daugther. Looking dapper.

Gauri Khan looked stunning in a black outfit.

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a black faux leather bodycon dress. The wide U neckline, double halter straps, and midi hem length highlighted her enviable frame.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a floor-length dress, adorned with rhinestone-studded floral embroidery, which exuded elegance. The bold dark red lipstick added a touch of drama, stealing the spotlight and making her a vision of finesse.

Worst dressed

Netizens weren't impressed with her baggy outfit and hairstyle and dubbed it as worst dressed.

Kajol

Kajol opted for a retro-style saree with nude and white floral prints and tied her hair in a messy bun. She paired her look with long earrings, and subtle makeup with glossy nude lipstick adding an ethereal charm to her black flowery drape.

Netizens weren't impressed with Kajol's look and gave a big thumbs down to her.

Karisma Kapoor wore a black blazer with a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit. The ensemble is paired with black stilettos.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a black midi-length dress adorned with multi-coloured gem embellishments.

Malika Arora

Malaika Arora opted for a power suit with a sexy twist. She opted for an oversized blazer and ill-fitted flared pants, adorned with disco-blue sequin embellishments, showcasing a bold fashion statement. Paired with a plunging-neck black bralette, sleek hairdo, and minimal glam, she rocked the look. Netizens were amused to see a bralette with an oversized blazer.

About Archies

'The Archies' is scheduled to be released on Netflix on 7 December 2023. The film premiered at the 54th International Film Festival of India on 22 November 2023. The film's premiere was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on 5 December.