It was a lavish get-together at the Archies premier night. Who's Who from the B-town attended the grand screening of SRK's daughter Suhana Khan, Big B's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor's debut film Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar. Apart from the pool of B-town celebs from Khan to Kapoor to Nanda and Starkids.

Ranbir Kapoor who is basking in the success of Animal attended the premier night with his mother Neetu Singh.

Ranbir, Ranveer Singh was also spotted at 'The Archies' held on December 5.

Ranbir posed for paparazzi with his mother Neetu Kapoor. Ranveer Singh posed solo. Alia Bhatt and Deepika were missing from the gala night. However, Katrina Kaif was seen at the event sans her husband Vicky Kaushal whose film Sam Bahadur was released with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

The inside pictures of Ranveer and Ranbir have gone viral now.

Netizens react

Netizens were curious to know where were Alia, Deepika, and Vicky. As Ranbir, Ranveer and Katrina graced their presence on the red carpet.

In one of the viral pictures that is doing the rounds on the internet Ranbir and Ranveer were seen discussing something serious. While another inside picture from the screening shows Ranveer Singh seated beside Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and seen clapping during the premier.

Eagle-eyed netizens soon flocked to social media and shared how friendly and pally Ranbir and Ranveer were.

A user wrote, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina in the same room with Neetu Kapoor."

For the unversed, Ranbir was dating Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Katrina is married to Vicky Kaushal; Alia is married to Ranbir and Ranveer is married to Deepika and the exes are now friendly with each other.

Who wore what!

Ranbir looked dapper in blue formal pants with a grey blazer jacket and a red and blue tie. Ranveer wore a white and black combination suit.

Katrina Kaif stunned in a black outfit.

The other celebs who arrived at the event were Shah Rukh Khan with his family, Amitabh Bachchan along with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor with Boney Kapoor, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Dino Morea, Orry, Neetu Kapoor, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.