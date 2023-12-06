Shah Rukh Khan is a proud dad as his daughter is making her debut in the world of showbiz. Suhana Khan will be seen in The Archies which is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The Archies Premier was held on Tuesday night, who's who from the Bollywood arena attended the night putting their best fashion foot forward.

Celebs at the bash

Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Atlee, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Kajol, Ayan Mukerji Sonali Bendre and Rekha also attended the premiere.

Shah Rukh Khan along with his family members cheered for Suhana Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, AbRam Khan and Gauri Khan's mother posed with SRK and Suhana for a paparazzo.

Shah Rukh Khan walked hand-in-hand with Suhana

SRK's one of the most loving gestures wowed fans. SRK held daugther Suhana's hand as they walked the red carpet.

Shah Rukh Khan wore a customised The Archies T-shirt with a black blazer for the premiere. Shah Rukh held her hand as they chatted, and posed for the paparazzi.

Suhana looked gorgeous as ever in a red sequined gown

Aryan was seen interacting with the star kids and celebs at the premiere night. AbRam was by SRK's side.

Netizens were blown away by SRK's gesture.

A user mentioned, "What you need in this life when your father is holding your hand walking towards success..."

Another mentioned, "SRK said Suhana's smile is the same as his mother's. So happy for him to see that smile again....."

The third one said, " Don't you just love these two? Love how he is wearing that T-shirt to hype her show!!!!"

Take a look

Amitabh Bachchan and his whole family reached the premiere of The Archies to support Agastya Nanda. He will be making his big Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor in The Archies.

In the Netflix film, Agastya Nanda will be seen as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, and Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge. The film also stars Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley. It will be released on December 7.