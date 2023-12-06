On Tuesday evening, Zoya Akhtar hosted a special screening for B-town celebs for her film The Archies. Who's who from the industry turned up putting their best fashion foot forward From Khan's to Kapoor's to Nanda's and Bachchan and many more.

Bachchan Parivaar: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan turn up for Agastya's The Archies premiere

However, amidst all the celebs, all eyes were stuck on Bachchan's making a head-turning appearance at the screening.

Agastya Nanda is making his debut with the Archies film that will be streaming on Netflix India on December 7.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan made a star-studded appearance with the Bachchan family at the premiere of The Archies.

Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Big B, Navya Naveli Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Bachchan among others posed for paparazzi at the premiere.

Netizens were in awe seeing Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and the entire family come together and cheer for Agastya Nanda.

Bachchan family posing and happily smiling on the red carpet puts an end to Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours

The Bachchan parivaar's Hum Saat Saat Hain.. picture partly puts an end to the reports of separation rumours that have been doing the rounds on social media.

Several videos and pictures from the Archies screening have gone viral.

In one of the clips, Aishwarya is seen inviting Agastya to join her, Abhishek and Aaradhya for a photo-op. Not only did Aishwarya hold Agastya's hands she was also directing the four of them towards each set of paparazzi so that they could get the perfect photos.

Another clip shows, Aishwarya telling Agastya to get used to the cameras and the attention he's receiving on the red carpet. The moment left everyone in the Bachchan family in splits, especially Abhishek and Aaradhya.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed netizens spotted Aishwarya and Shweta standing miles away from each other and their cold drift was very much visible.

Navya Naveli Nanda was seen with her mother Shweta Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan too posed with the family and looked a little grumpy.

A section of netizens breathed a sigh of relief seeing Bachchan Parivar posing, while certain social media users refused to believe what was on camera and claimed that they were faking everything as fine.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "Amithab has tried his best to prove that his son and daughter are still married and not divorced..."

Another mentioned, "See Shweta is not standing with her husband..."

The third one averred, "Shweta and Aishwarya are standing quite far.."

The next one mentioned, "It might be possible because of divorce rumours, whole family show up on red carpet..."

The fifth user wrote, "Amitabh is trying to include Aish in everything, which is good :)...."

The reports of differences between Shweta and Aishwarya began when Aishwarya walked the Cannes red carpet and it was Navya's debut appearance at the fashion week.

What led to the feud between Shweta and Aishwarya?

Shweta and Jaya Bachchan cheered for Navya and were also present at the Cannes. Shweta, Navya didn't post anything for Bhabhi Aishwarya, and this brought a lot of criticism from Big B's daughter.

On Big B's birthday, Aishwarya cropped mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan's picture, and Navya Nanda's picture and shared Big B and Aaradhya Bachchan's picture to wish him on his birthday. As the cropped picture of Aishwarya went viral on the internet, there are many shared the OG picture of the cropped photo that has Jaya, Shweta, Navya, and Agastya in it.

Meanwhile, Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan shared a photo on Instagram wishing him the best of luck.

About The Archies

The Archies is the Hindi adaptation of the American comic book series of the same name. It is produced by Tiger Baby Productions and helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park, as per the trailer of the film.

Character sketches

Agastya Nanda will be seen as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, and Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge. The film also stars Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley. It will be released on December 7.