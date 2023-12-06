It was a star-studded night full of glitz and glamour. From Bachchan's to Nanda's to Kapoor's and Khan's graced the red carpet of Archies premiere in Mumbai. On Tuesday evening, Zoya Akhtar hosted a special screening for B-town celebs.

SRK's daugther Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda along with Khushi Kapoor and other kids.

The entire Bachchan parivaar was at the event and cheered for Agastya Nanda. The Bachchan and Nanda family gathered and posed for the paparazzi.

Jaya Bachchan tells photographers 'don't shout' at grandson Agastya's The Archies premiere

And as usual, Jaya Bachchan was upset with photographers calling her name during photo ops.

As paparazzi in their usual tone told her to pose, Jaya Bachchan who was on the red carpet with Tina Ambani snapped at the photogs.

In the clips, paparazzi are heard saying, "Ma'am look centre, Jaya ji look here.."

She said, "Don't shout," and gave a rather nasty look, before she smiled. She even gestured to the paps to keep quiet.

This didn't go down well with netizens and they slammed Jaya Bachchan for her attitude. A section of netizens also flocked to the comment sections of various paparazzi handles and mentioned how Bahu Aishwarya and Jaya's husband Amitabh Bachchan handled her.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "Don't shout fold your hand, finger on your lips sit down.."

Another mentioned, "Too much of an attitude!!"

The third one averred, "She is so rude, fame doesn't mean u forget all your ethics..."

The fourth one mentioned, "Don't know how she behaves with Aishwarya..."

The next one expressed their concern and said, " How does Amitji handle her.."

For the event, Jaya Bachchan opted for a golden ethnic outfit while Tina Ambani stunned in a black gown.

Meanwhile, Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan shared a photo on Instagram wishing him the best of luck.

Work front

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

About The Archies

The Archies is the Hindi adaptation of the American comic book series of the same name. It is produced by Tiger Baby Productions and helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park, as per the trailer of the film.

Character sketches

Agastya Nanda will be seen as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, and Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge. The film also stars Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley. It will be released on December 7.