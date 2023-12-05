Temptation Island India is one of the most loved and watched shows among youth and Gen Z. The show has kept the viewers hooked with the tempters going all out and wooing the ones they like inside the villa.

The four to five committed couples in real life are separated and are staying in different villas with their tempers. The show is their test of love and lust.

And now the show is nearing its finale, which is set to happen on Dec 15, 2023. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to grab the attention of the viewers. Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy have been hosting this season of Temptation Island and now to everyone's surprise, Karan Kundrra's real-life partner Tejasswi Prakash will be seen appearing on the show.

The promo of the show is shared on Jio Cinema's official handle.

In the promo, Karan Kundrra cuddles and kisses girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and lovingly looking at Tejasswi says, "Maana ke mai Temptation Island pe hu par meri zindagi me koi bhi temptation hai, woh bhi aapke liye hai. (Although I am on the Temptation Island if there's any temptation in my life, it is for you)."

Tejasswi blushes, saying, "True love planning se nahi milta, true love tab milta hai jab aap least expect kar rahe ho. Humey hi dekhlo, kise pata tha ek reality show mey humey true love miljaayega. Aarahe hai aapke Tejran apni love story Island ke sabhi logon ke saath share karne. Kyuki true love kabhi bhi mil sakta hai. (True love doesn't happen with planning, it happens when you least expect it. Look at us, who knew we would find true love in a reality show? Your TejRan is coming to the Temptation Island to share their love story with everyone because true love can happen anytime.)"

Tejasswi Prakash oozes oomph in a red bodycon deep V neckline outfit

Tejasswi dropped stunning pictures of the outfit that she wore at Temptation Island India.

The actor looks ravishing in the red bodycon outfit, with a deep V neckline. Surely, Tejasswi turned heads with her look.

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love during Bigg Boss 15.

Kiss and Rose task turned into a heated argument between Karan and Nishank

Meanwhile, during one of the tasks Karan Kundraa was seen lashing out at Nishank for misbehaving with his tempter

As per the task, the boys had to give roses to the girls based on Karan's questions.

As Nishank consistently dismissed the girls, "None of these," Karan injected a touch of playful banter, highlighting Nishank's lack of engagement. However, the atmosphere turned tense when, in jest, Mahima playfully referred to Nishank as an "idiot." Responding sharply, Nishank retorted, "Don't go too far; otherwise, you know I'll come to my second side."

What started as casual banter took a serious turn when an incensed Karan Kundrra issued a stern warning to Nishank, stating, "Don't talk about the second side; otherwise, I'll show you my first side. I'm still being very soft with you, meri ladkiyon ke saath batameezi mat karna kabhi (Do not ever disrespect my girls)."

Karan instructed Nishank to exit the task, leaving the villa in suspense regarding the aftermath of this heated exchange.