Khushi Kapoor cries, avoids seeing her mother's portrait as she inaugurates late Sridevi Kapoor Chowk in Mumbai with her father Boney Kapoor

Veteran actor late Sridevi was recently honoured in Mumbai on Saturday. A chowk in Mumbai's Lokhandwala has been named in honour of legendary actress Sridevi. Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor inaugurated the chowk on Saturday on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera.

To inaugurate the Chowk, Boney Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Sridevi, Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor were present.

The chowk is located photograph of the stone signage which carries a photo of the actress and reads "Sridevi Kapoor Chowk."

The Chowk is located near Green Acres Tower, the residential building where Sridevi lived for many years before her passing in 2018. In a video from the inauguration.

Several videos and pictures have surfaced on social media.

A clip shows, Khushi getting emotional seeing her mother Sridevi's photo. She was deeply moved and had tears in her eyes. Some clips showed. Khushi avoids the cameras.

As a mark of respect, Boney gently touched his late wife's image. Shabana stood beside her and folded her hands. Janhvi Kapoor was not present at the event.

Sridevi passed away in Dubai on February 24, 2018, after accidentally drowning in a bathtub at a hotel while attending a family wedding. In an earlier interview with The New Indian, Boney Kapoor spoke about her passing, revealing that Sridevi had often followed very strict salt-free diets, which sometimes led to blackouts.

Boney Kapoor stated, "It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. In fact, the officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from Indian media. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came clearly stated it was accidental."