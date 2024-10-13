On Friday, October 11, 2024, Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri-starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video released alongside Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Both films failed to impress the audiences and got bad, negative reviews.

Jigra is Alia Bhatt's maiden production and is also backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

On the other hand, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is produced by T-series. Apart from Rajkummar Rao, and Tripti Dimri, the film also stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania, and Archana Puran Singh in key roles.

Both films have failed to garner box-office numbers. They haven't reached Rs 50 crore mark, despite it being a holiday weekend.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, the Dussehra release of the year made a collection of Rs 5.25 crore on Day 1 of release.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video earned around Rs 6.75 crore India net on its second day. This took the total collection of the film to Rs 12 crore.

Jigra

On its opening day, Vasan Bala-directed Jigra collected just Rs 4.55 crore in India, a rather low figure. Jigra's worldwide collection on its opening day was also a lowly Rs 7.45 crore. The action drama managed some amount of recovery with a 42% jump on Saturday, which saw it earning Rs 6.50 crore.

Jigra is Alia Bhatt's worst box office opening in 10 years

Before Jigra, it was Highway, an Imtiaz Ali's film that opened to Rs 3.48 crore. Alia films have at least earned Rs 7 crore or more, barring Kapoor & Sons.