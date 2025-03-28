Netflix has been churning out hit series one after the other. After the success of Adolescence and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter; the OTT giant is set for another big hit. It was in Jan this year that Netflix had announced a series starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif Ali Khan. Fans were left in awe and anticipation at the thought of the two giants of cinema coming together for 'Jewel Thief'.

OTT release date and platform

And after a long wait, the release date of the heist series is finally here. Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins' will land on OTT giant Netflix in April. The audience would be able to stream the OTT series from April 25 onwards. Apart from these two acting legends, the show also has Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta in pivotal roles.

About their characters

Jaideep Ahlawat plays the mafia boss in the edge-of-the-seat thriller. Saif Ali Khan plays the role of one of the goons hired by Jaideep to pull off a giant heist.

"With Jewel Thief, we wanted to bring the scale and excitement of big-screen action to Netflix. It's stylish, thrilling, and packed with entertainment — everything audiences love about heist dramas," the producers of the show said.

Siddharth Anand, who directed films like War and Pathaan, is the producer of the series. The money heist drama has been shot in several locations including Istanbul, Budapest, Mumbai and more. The show has been directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal.

Star culture on OTT

"Things have changed a lot, where more relatable, even relatable looking characters can effectively drive a show. In that sense, the whole concept of stardom itself has changed. OTT doesn't need a movie star to drive a show or a series and it has been proven so often. What you really need is an effective actor," Saif Ali Khan told HT.