Netflix is all set to dominate the entertainment sector with its big, bold, engaging, thrilling, and super exciting lineup of new series and films in 2025. From launching Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan's directorial debut, to Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali, making his OTT debut; from women oriented and raw series like Akka and Dabba Cartel to bringing back the OGs – Delhi Crime, Kohhra and Khakee; Netflix has left us with more than we could imagine!

Let's take a look at what Netflix has kept in store for us for 2025!

Bads of Bollywood: Directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, the announcement of 'Bads of Bollywood' dominated all the headlines. Advertised as the funniest, wackiest, boldest, and baddest show on the OTT platform, The Bads of Bollywood is expected to be the biggest release.

Toaster: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's starrer Toaster guarantees a heavy dose of entertainment in this chaotic but humorous film.

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins: When two powerhouse performers—Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif Ali Khan—come together for a heist film, the result can only be a jackpot!

Mandala Murders: YRF has again pushed its creative boundaries as it is back with another thrilling tale, Mandala Murders, starring Surveen Chawla and Vaani Kapoor.

Dabba Cartel: One of the most anticipated series is Dabba Cartel, showing the life of five housewives who run an undercover cartel in the name of tiffin services. Starring Shabana Azmi, Sai Tamhankar and Jyothika; the series is expected to keep you on the edge of your seats.

Dhoom Dhaam: Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi as newlywed couple, the film is an escapist comedy.

Super Subbu: Netflix's first Telugu series starring Sundeep Kishan is a family comedy-drama sure to make you leave all your worries behind.

Aap Jaisa Koi: Starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film will take you on a ride of pure love, innocence, and nostalgic romance.

Nadaaniyan: Marking the much-awaited debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nadaaniyan has Khushi Kapoor and Chhote Nawab sharing a cute and romantic story amid a family background.

The Royals: Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Ishaan Khatter, Nora Fatehi, Bhumi Pednekar and Dino Morea starrer series has left social media buzzing with intrigue and excitement ever since its trailer was released.

Test: Starring some big names like R. Madhavan, Sidharth, and Nayanthara, Test is a new Tamil sports film, expected to hit it out of the park!

Glory: For those of you missing 'Munna Bhaiya' from Mirzapur, the series brings back Pulkit Samrat and Divyendu in a sports crime thriller that looks like a guaranteed hit.

Dining with The Kapoors: After The Roshans, Netflix is back with a new special on the Kapoor family, sitting around a table with something they love the most – food.

Akka: Another series from YRF that is expected to leave us spellbound is Akka starring Radhika Apte and Keerthy Suresh as powerful matriarchs.

Apart from this, Netflix has announced 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan,' a new documentary. Emmy-nominated Delhi Crime is also going to be back with its third season, and this time, it will also have star performer Huma Qureshi along with the veterans of the show. The Great Indian Kapil Show will be back with its third season, Rana Naidu with its second season, and Kohhra season 2 will have Mona Singh joining the cast this time.

The proclaimed series—Khakee—will be back with its 'Bengal Chapter,' and Vir Das will be back with full volume, a new comedy special.