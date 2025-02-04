It can't get bigger than this! The Bollywood royalty is all set to take over the reins of Netflix with the upcoming show – 'The Bads of Bollywood'. Shah Rukh Khan turned up for Aryan Khan's debut directorial's announcement in the filmiest way! And the teaser is enough to make us all believe that the show is truly is going to be the biggest, whackiest, and the most entertaining of them all.

From Shah Rukh Khan asking "Tere baap ka raaj hai kya? (Is it your father the owner?) to Aryan Khan smiling like never before; the announcement of the show has already taken social media by storm. From celebrities going gaga over the creative announcement to fans and followers going into a tizzy; the series is undoubtedly the biggest name in the list of its 2025 release.

Social media goes berserk

"Now that I have seen Aryan Khan smiling, can finally rest in peace," wrote a user. "Damn he's smiling look at him! Aryan directing his father! Both meant to rule out hearts!" another user commented. "His voice is exactly like King's!" a social media user opined. "With this glimpse, I feel Aryan can act he sounds exactly like SRK," another social media user commented.

"The one and only most awaited show in this whole world!! BEST BEST BEST INDEED!" read a comment. "Now both son and father will rule," another comment read. "Feel like i need a three-hour movie of the Young King n the King Himself hats off," one more of the comments read.

"Aryan Bro and The King are something else," a fan commented. "Aryan is gonna be the Bestest & definitely the uniquest film maker to watch out for!" another fan wrote. "Few seconds of Aryan's acting was better than whole career of many others," one more follower wrote.