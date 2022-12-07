Star couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan, has always expressed a keen interest in writing and direction rather than being an actor. SRK has often mentioned in his interviews that Aryan would love to direct the film, and now it seems that proud daddy Shah Rukh Khan's dream for his son is going to come true soon as Aryan Khan has finished writing a script and he can't wait to helm director's seat.

Lights... camera and Action.. Aryan Khan to helm director's seat

Aryan Khan took to his social media handles and wrote, "Wrapped with the writing...can't wait to say action (sic)."

The untitled project will be backed by SRK's production house. The post shows, Aryan displaying a script along with the Red Chillies Entertainment Clapboard. With this post, Aryan has confirmed that he will be making his debut in the film industry behind the camera and not in front of it

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are thrilled

Aryan's parents SRK and Gauri Khan were the first ones to comment on their son's achievement.

SRK commented, "Wow....thinking...believing....dreaming done, now onto dare....wish you the best for the first one. It's always special...."

To which Aryan replied, "Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on sets haha."

Shah Rukh mentioned that he will visit sets post noon and wrote, "Then better keep afternoon shifts. No early mornings!"

Responding to him Aryan wrote, "of course... only night shoots."

Aryan's mom Gauri dropped a comment that said, "Can't wait to watch.

Internet is super happy seeing Aryan and SRK's bond on social media!

Aryan Khan's directorial debut with Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment sparks nepotism debate

With loads of best wishes pouring in for Aryan Khan for his directorial debut, there was a certain section of netizens who weren't pleased with Aryan Khan directing a film under dad Shah Rukh Khan's home production Red Chillies Entertainment.

A user commented, "and the nepotism continues..."

Another one averred, "Nepotism rocks."

The third one said, "Nepotism dialogue in kgf2 holds good."

2023 is the year for SRK and his family!

2023 is going to be the year of Khan-daan with SRK's three films releasing next year, daugther Suhana Khan is making her acting debut and now Aryan is all set to make her directorial debut.

For the unversed, Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, is following in her father's footsteps. She will make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies.'

Upcoming films of SRK in 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan' with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Recently, director Siddharth Anand, confirmed that the songs of Pathaan will be out before the official trailer.

He also has Atlee's Jawan, opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023, the film will mark Khan's pan-India debut. Apart from that, the actor also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu.