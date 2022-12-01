Shah Rukh Khan's fans are monikered as SRKians are over the moon, as the coming year 2023 is all about King Khan's back in action. After four years of hiatus, SRK has a slew of films lined up next year starting from Pathaan followed by Dunki and Jawaan.

On the actor's birthday November 2, he dropped the trailer of Pathaan and since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the film to release. In fact, SRK's fandom has also started the countdown for the same.

And now, in merely 24 hours Badshah of Bollywood dropped interesting updates about his upcoming films Dunki and Pathaan.

SRK expresses his gratitude to the organisers in Saudi Arabia for making the shooting schedule of Dunki a huge success

Taking to his official social media handles, Shah Rukh Khan informed his fans that he has wrapped the schedule of Dunki. SRK shares the video from the set of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in Saudi Arabia. In the video, he also thanked Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture and Films for letting the crew shoot at spectacular locations.

He was heard saying, "There is nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi. So I want to thank Raju sir and the rest of the cast for making it look so lovely. Special thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi for giving us such spectacular locations, amazing arrangements and warm hospitality. So, a very big Shukran (Thank you) to all. On to the red sea festival."

The actor looked handsome as ever, wearing a black jacket against the beautiful backdrop in Saudi Arabia. The actor flashes his dimples time and again when he thanks the ministry and the ensemble cast and crew for the film.

Fans were not only floored by SRK's charm in the video but also mentioned how graceful the actor is looking.

Sharing the post, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "A very big Shukran (Thank you) to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth..."

Pathaan's new poster: SRK, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham promise to give audiences the biggest action thriller.

This morning, SRK treated his fans with a brand-new poster of Pathaan.

Sharing the poster on his social media handles, SRK wrote, "Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein!!! #55DaysToPathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

From the time Shah Rukh Khan gave the countdown for Pathaan's release, fans have gone berserk and started the trend Dunki and Pathaan on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Upcoming films of SRK in 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan' with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Recently, director Siddharth Anand, confirmed that the songs of Pathaan will be out before the official trailer.

He also has Atlee's Jawan, opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023, the film will mark Khan's pan-India debut. Apart from that, the actor also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu.