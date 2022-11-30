Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in B'town. The adorable duo never fails to express their admiration for each other openly, be it by hanging out together, watching football matches to going on a vacation. Malaika and Arjun are truly head over heels in love with each other.

The couple has never hesitated to stand up for the people in his life. Being a protective brother, boyfriend and son, Arjun has always protected his family members and slammed the press for spreading fake news against their close ones. This is exactly what happened on Wednesday afternoon (November 30, 2022), a news portal claimed that actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are expecting their first child.

After speculation surrounding the supposed pregnancy went viral. Both Malaika and Arjun slammed the portal and the writer for spreading false information.

The claim

A report in the news claimed that Malaika Arora is expecting her first child with the actor. The report further added that the couple shared the good news with their close ones when they traveled to London in October.

However, some have claimed that this might be a publicity gimmick before her upcoming reality show, 'Moving In With Malaika,' which premieres on Monday.

Fact check

Minutes after the news of Malaika Arora's supposed pregnancy went viral, her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor and the actress herself took to Instagram stories and slammed the portal and the reporter.

Arjun Kapoor mentioned the reporter and called the news piece unethical and garbage'. He also warned the portal saying that they have no right to play with celebrity's lives.

Sharing the screenshot of the news piece, Arjun wrote, "This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news. This is not done, don't dare to play with our personal lives."

Malaika Arora also called out the report in her Instagram story

Malika Arora shared Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story on her IG stories and mentioned, "F**king disgusting." she tagged the portal as well as Disney + Hotstar.

This isn't the first time when Arjun Kapoor called out a fake news article surrounding him and his lady love Malaika.

Earlier this year, Arjun Kapoor refuted rumours about his break with Malaika Arora. The actor shut down the rumours and took to his Instagram stories and wrote: "Ain't no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y'all."

On the work front, Malaika is gearing up for her OTT debut. The actress will be seen in a reality web series, 'Moving in With Malaika'.