Kriti Sanon and Prabhas's upcoming film Adipurush is garnering headlines. Be it for its VFX, BGM or now postponement of the film for various reasons. Amidst all this, several media reports claimed that the lead cast of the film Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are seeing each other and things started to get fast-tracked pretty soon, with reports suggesting that the couple will soon get engaged. However, nothing of this is true as the lead protagonist of the film Adipurush Kriti Sanon denied the claims of her engagement.

Here's a rundown of how it started and the truth behind it.

The claim

A few days back, several media reports started claiming that Kriti and Prabhas are indeed truly, madly, deeply in love and Prabhas went on his knees to propose to his lady love Kriti. Adding fuel to the fire, Varun Dhawan seemingly confirmed their romance by stating her Bhediya co-star is dating someone currently shooting a film with Deepika Padukone. Varun was talking about Project K, which stars South superstar Prabhas in the lead.

As per a recent report by Bollywood Life, claimed that Prabhas had gone down on his knees and proposed to Kriti Sanon on the sets of Adipurush. The actress was surprised but SHE SAID YES!

The report further states that Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will get engaged soon after the release of Adipurush. A film critic Umair Sandhu took to his official Twitter handle and confirmed the news of Kriti and Prabhas's engagement.

"Officially Confirmed ! #Prabhas proposed #KritiSanon during shoot of #Adipursh ! They are in a relationship now !!! Engagement on the way very soon," read his tweet.

Fact check

The news of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas's rumoured relationship created a lot of buzz on social media. And soon the news reached Kriti's ears, the actress denied the rumours of her relationship with Prabhas. She also clarified that Varun was joking. Taking to her Instagram stories the actress wrote, "Its neither pyaar nor PR our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl- arious rumours. Before some portals announce my wedding date let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless."

Professional front

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is basking in the success of her recently released film Bhediya co-starring Varun Dhawan. Kriti Sanon's next Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film is touted to be one of the biggest releases of June 2023.