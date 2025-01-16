Saif Ali Khan is out of danger after being stabbed multiple times by an intruder who tried to rob his and Kareena Kapoor's home in Mumbai. Saif had sustained some serious injuries with some deep wounds that needed surgery. The actor underwent a successful surgery and is now out of danger. Ibrahim Ali Khan reportedly rushed him to the hospital at 3:30 in the morning.

Kareena's distraught look post the incident

Visuals of a worried Kareena Kapoor Khan speaking to her househelps and guards post the incident have now surfaced on social media. In the video, Bebo looks distraught over the whole incident and is seen enquiring the staff about the mishap. Kareena had posted a picture of her partying with Sonam Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor just a few hours before the incident.

Though not confirmed, it is speculated that Kareena wasn't at home when the incident occurred. The intruder reportedly tried to enter Jeh's room when he was overpowered by Saif Ali Khan. The actor foiled the robbery bid but suffered some serious injuries in the scuffle. The intruder stabbed Saif several times, leading to a part of the knife being stuck in the Nawab of Pataudi's spine.

Saif Ali Khan's team issues statement

A picture of the intruder running away after the incident has now been released. "There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in the hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to remain patient as this is a police matter. Updates will be shared as the situation progresses."

Kareena Kapoor Khan's team issues statement

"There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif sustained an injury on his arm and is currently in the hospital undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate as the police are conducting their investigation. Thank you all for your concern."

Malaika Arora, Randhir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and many other celebs were seen visiting Kareena Kapoor at their residence. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan were spotted visiting Saif in the hospital.