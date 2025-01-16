In a shocking turn-of-events, actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times with a sharp weapon during a robbery attempt at his home. The actor is said to be undergoing a surgery at Lilavati hospital currently. The incident occurred around 2-3 am at night at his and Kareena Kapoor's home. The couple was sleeping when the intruder broke in.

The robber tried to run away but stabbed Saif before fleeing. Police have formed several teams to catch the culprit. HT reported Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital saying that Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the hospital at 3:30 in the morning with six injuries, out of which, two are deeper than the rest.

The doctors also mentioned that one injury is closer to the spine. The actor is currently undergoing surgery and the doctors said that the damage can be assessed only after that.

What the doctors said

"Saif was attacked by an unidentified person in his house. He was brought in at 3:30 am in Lilavati. He has six injuries, two of which are deeper. One of the injuries is closer to his spine. We are operating on him. He is being operated upon by Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain, and anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi. We will be able to tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done," the doctor said.

Police's statement

"Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to the Lilavati hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. It is not clear yet, if he is stabbed or injured in the scuffle with the robber. We have been investigating the matter. The Mumbai crime branch is also conducting a parallel investigation into the incident," the website quote a senior police official saying.