Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident has left the whole nation shocked. While we hear of such cases every now and then, to have something of this scale happen at a posh locality at a celeb's home is unheard of. Saif Ali Khan reportedly foiled the robbery attempt but sustained six stab wounds. The doctors have said that two of the stab wounds are quite deep and one is very close to the spine.

Who all arrived to meet Saif

Ever since Saif Ali Khan's hospitalisation, several celebs have come to the hospital to be with Kareena Kapoor during this tough time. Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at Lilavati hospital. Saif's kids – Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan – were also spotted paying their father a visit. Kareena's cousin – Ranbir Kapoor and sister-in-law, Alia Bhatt also rushed to the hospital upon hearing the news.

Karishma Tanna on security concerns

Karishma Tanna, who lives in the opposite building which is diagonally opposite to Saif and Kareena's home. The Scoop actress said that she had been urging for increased security for over a year.

"It's a crazy scene outside right now... cops and media are everywhere. This incident is a wake-up call for many standalone buildings in Bandra. I've been urging my housing society to increase security for over a year. Watchmen need proper training - they're not equipped to handle emergencies like this. If a burglar breaks in, how can a family defend themselves? It's terrifying," she told TOI.

Karishma also hoped that her building and the nearby areas would tighten up their security measures by taking lessons from the incident.

Saif's injuries

As per reports, a small piece of knife was lodged in the actor's body during the attack, which has been removed post-surgery. The Nawab of Pataudi had also sustained an injury dangerously close to the spine that was deep and led to spinal fluid leaking. The surgery for the same was successful. The actor is currently in ICU and recovering from the shocking incident and ghastly wounds.