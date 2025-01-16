The news of Saif Ali Khan being stabbed by a robber at his and Kareena Kapoor's home last night has sent shockwaves across the nation. The unidentified man, in an attempted bid of robbery, stabbed Saif Ali Khan and injured him at six places. The doctors have said that out of the six, two injuries are deep and one is very close to the spine.

One of Saif's maids was also injured in the scuffle. The Nawab of Pataudi was rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing surgery. Kareena Kapoor was reportedly not at home when the incident took place. Now, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's teams have issued official statement on the whole incident and sought privacy.

Saif Ali Khan's team issues statement

"There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in the hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to remain patient as this is a police matter. Updates will be shared as the situation progresses."

Kareena Kapoor Khan's team issues statement

"There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif sustained an injury on his arm and is currently in the hospital undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate as the police are conducting their investigation. Thank you all for your concern."

What the doctors have said

"Saif was attacked by an unidentified person in his house. He was brought in at 3:30 am in Lilavati. He has six injuries, two of which are deeper. One of the injuries is closer to his spine. We are operating on him. He is being operated upon by Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain, and anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi. We will be able to tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done," Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital said.