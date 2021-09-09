Saif Ali Khan has spoken about "too much religion" worrying him. The actor, who is all set for the release of his film – Bhoot Police – has said that he doesn't get carried away by the rules and regulations of religion. He added that he is agonistic. He was talking in reference to his character in the film which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam.

Agnostic in real life

"I am agnostic in real life. I am very secular in the sense that I think too much religion worries me because they put an emphasis on the afterlife. And not enough emphasis on this life," Saif told PTI. He further added, "I find too much of religion to be an organization and too many problems — associated with basically my god, or your god or whose god is better."

Saif also spoke about not believing in the afterlife and how it is the end once one is dead. "I am not about the afterlife... I have a very sad feeling that once you die, it's just lights out. That's the end, nothing more. I sometimes hope there is more. And I'm not hundred percent sure that there isn't one."

Saif's way of dealing with trolls

Saif Ali Khan is also gearing up for his next release – Adipurush. He would be seen playing the role of Ravana in the movie. The actor has put on weight and is undergoing body transformation to look and feel the part. Saif had recently said in an interview that he had once gotten used to reading himself on the net. He added that he used to get quite affected by the trolling and it was Kareena who helped him get out of it.