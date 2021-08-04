Sara Ali Khan has apologized to Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh with a bleeding nose. Sara shared a video in which she can be seen apologizing to her parents with blood gushing out of her nose injury. Sara used her signature style of knock-knock jokes to reveal her injury and apologize to Saif, Amrita and Ibrahim.

Sara apologizes

Sara shared a video and captioned it saying, "Sorry Amma Abba Iggy. Naak kaat di maine (sic)." In her trademark knock-knock style, Sara showed her nose injury and said, "Knock-knock, who's there? Knock. Who? More like, knock out." The video had Sara showing her bleeding nose. And soon well-wishers and followers flocked her timeline to ask about her well-being.

Even though Saif Ali Khan is now married to Kareena, Sara and Ibrahim share a warm bond with Bebo. Sara often keeps sharing pictures with Taimur Ali Khan and recently even shared a picture with Kareena-Saif's younger kid -- Jeh. She opened up about how her heart melted when she saw Jeh for the first time.

Meeting Jeh for the first time

"He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted. He is just a ball of cuteness. My running joke with my father is that he's had a child in every decade of his life -- in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood. This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena's life and I couldn't be happier for them," she told News18.