These days we are seeing cricketers and celebs normalising paternity leave. A few months ago, Virat Kohli took paternity leave to be with Anushka Sharma to spend some good time with his family. The couple welcomed a baby girl on January 11, 2021, and have named her Vamika. Kapil Sharma is also on paternity leave after welcoming his second child, a baby boy born on February 1, 2021. And the latest to join the bandwagon of paternity leaves is Saif Ali Khan.

As we are aware that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are expecting their second child soon, it is reported that Kareena Kapoor is due next week. This piece of news has left fans super excited as they are eager to hear the better soon.

Recently in an interview with Elle magazine, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he would be taking paternity leave to spend time with his new-born baby.

Saif Ali Khan on paternity leave

In an interview with Elle magazine, Saif talked about the importance of paternity leave and that he has been taking it since Sara Ali Khan, his first child, was born. However, the Adipurush actor admitted that one has to be privileged to take time off work when his child is born. He said:

Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don't see your children growing up, you're making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it's a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career.

Spills the beans on Sara and Ibrahim

I'm an actor and I'm loving it! I like being with my family, travelling the world, drinking wine and watching my kids. Touchwood! View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

Saif Ali Khan on OTT boom

Saif Ali Khan has also been part of two pouplar web shows Sacred Games and Tandav. Speaking about the changing times, the actor at an event revealed about the changing times:

Everything is in kind of flux (right now). The world is changing in many ways. We don't even know how it's going to change... But there is a lot of uncertainty. We do know one thing that people like consuming what we call 'content'. I like consuming movies of various lengths and stories of various lengths. What I loved about the big web platforms, at least the ones that I worked with, was that they were challenging the status quo. Earlier, it was only (about) big films, big money, big actors, big ideas, and smaller the screen, smaller the idea, and smaller the money. That is changing. They wanted to challenge that and show that somebody on their phone can have a cinematic experience on par with a big-screen movie and give you top-class entertainment. That was what was revolutionary about it. I know that the whole thing is open for change.

On the work front, Saif recently starred in Amazon Prime Video's Tandav. He will soon be seen in Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Adipurush.

Saif Ali Khan looks dapper in the latest cover of Elle Magazine.

Check it out!