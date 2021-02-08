Yashaswini Dayama is pouplar actor and singer and is best known for her work in Netflix India's Delhi Crime. She has also worked on popular series with Dice Media in Adulting S1 & Adulting S2. Yashaswini is the daughter of famous actor Ramakant Dayama. However, the young actor has made a mark in the minds of the people. Yashaswini is one of the most loved and followed actors among millennials and Genz.

The actor is on cloud nine as Delhi Crime has bagged the best drama series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

In an exclusive conversation IBTimes India, Yashaswini Dayama spoke at length about her love for acting, web shows Delhi Crime, and whether her parents worry when she is shooting alone in the wee hours.

Excerpts from the interview:

Your father is a versatile actor. Did you always want to be an actor?

The acting was never on my mind, but stumbling onto it was one of the best things that have happened to me.

Starring in so many YT shows and bagging role in Delhi Crime, how was your experience shooting for it?

It's a common misconception since Delhi Crime came out later, but I shot for it before I did anything for YouTube. The experience was just surreal!

Who is more worried for you when you go outstation to shoot, mom or dad?

We have a simple rule to keep checking in with each other; both (parents) don't necessarily worry as long as they know the important details.

You are a youth icon; how does it feel achieving it at such an early stage!

It's great. I'm doing things that I love and getting so much love in return! I'm always aware of how quickly things picked up and kept trying to make the most of wherever I am, whatever opportunities I have.

Delhi Crime has won an Emmy award, did you guys expect it when you were shooting?

Not at all. We knew we were making something special but never with any expectations for anything in return. The nomination and the victory were both pleasant surprises.

People often tend to say certain things to girls such as don't wear this, don't do this. I'm sure you must have also experienced. How do you react to it or put your point across in such situations?

I always pick my battles. If you keep screaming, you're bound to lose your voice and not be able to say anything where it matters most.

What kind of roles are you looking at now?

I'm very open to whatever speaks to me. I never had any plans or expectations so far, so why start now and make it complicated?

[Delhi Crime, helmed by Indian-Canadian director Richie Mehta The show, released in 2019, received massive acclaim for its sensitive retelling of a horrific crime that shook the entire nation.]