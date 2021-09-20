The pre-release event of the upcoming entertainer 'Love Story' had witnessed a huge gala and renowned actors present at the event on Sunday, Sept 19.

Love Story cast -- Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, director Shekhar Kammula, Bollywood hero Aamir Khan, Telugu's megastar Chiranjeevi, and many others were present at the grand event that took place at Hyderabad earlier.

Chiranjeevi who attended this event had a great time interacting with Bollywood hero- Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Sai Pallavi. He lauded Aamir Khan for his movies and expressed his happiness over meeting him on the occasion. Also, Chiranjeevi had shared some memorable moments at the event, which drew everyone's attention.

Sai Pallavi and Chiranjeevi dance on the stage



Chiranjeevi appreciated Sai Pallavi and also expressed his wish to dance with her, as he praised her dancing skills. The show organizers had played Chiranjeevi's hit song, to which both the actors shook their legs, leaving their fans stunned.

Chiranjeevi also pulled Sai Pallavi's legs as he mentioned that she had denied acting as his sister in one of the upcoming movies. It was all fun to watch Chiranjeevi being so perky at the pre-release function of Love Story.

Chiranjeevi's appeal to AP CM



Taking advantage of the occasion, Chiranjeevi also requested the Andhra Pradesh's government to consider the ticket price issue going on. "Only a bunch of actors take high remunerations. Keeping that in mind, please do not neglect the struggle of thousands of people dependant on the Cinema Industry. We have appealed to the respected CM regarding the same. I am hoping the Andhra Pradesh State Government would accept our appeal," Chiranjeevi conveyed the message on the stage.

It is a known fact that the Andhra Pradesh State Government had issued orders regarding the movie theaters and ticket price cap in the state triggering opposition from the industry which had faced immense loss during the Covid-19 lockdown across the state.

Shekhar Kammula's directorial 'Love Story' is slated for its release on 24th September.

Aamir Khan attended Love Story event

Popular actor Aamir Khan on Sunday participated in the pre-release event of "Love Story" along with Chiranjeevi and was seen talking to the megastar on the stage and interacting with Naga Chaitanya, who was part of his upcoming film 'Lal Singh Chaddha'.

He has also participated in 'Green India Challenge' by planting saplings at the old airport at Begumpet. The lead actor of 'Lal Singh Chaddha' with his co-star Naga chaitanya and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar planted the saplings.

Launched by Santosh Kumar in 2018, the Green India Challenge has seen participation by many leading politicians and celebrities.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bacchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Shruti Haasan, Shraddha Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Krishna, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, Samanta, Pullela Gopichand, P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sania Mirza have participated in the challenge till now.