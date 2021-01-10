Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as the lead pair, the movie Love Story has become the most exciting topic among Telugu movie lovers. Being directed by Shekhar Kammula, this movie garnered a decent buzz right from the day of its announcement.

The makers of the movie Love Story unveiled a breezy teaser earlier today. The teaser has caught the maximum attention even in the middle of a huge movie release- Krack starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan.

Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya in Love Story:

It is an eye-feast to have Sai Pallavi dance with so much grace in one of the shots of the Love Story teaser. Also, the teaser suggests that there is a deep emotional connection between hero Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.

Both the actors seem to have given their best of the performances, going by the teaser. Naga Chaitanya, who is in dire need of a good hit, has a good chance of getting a decent admiration for this particular role in Love Story.

Sneak Peak of Love Story Teaser:

The teaser opens with an insight into what the lives of two struggling youngsters are like. Naga Chaitanya's dialogue goes like this, "I have had the worst downfalls in life. So, I will work hard, sir! ". Whereas Sai Pallavi's dialogue means that she is looking for a professional break as well. The teaser then takes a romantic U-turn portraying the couple's intimate talks and gestures.

Sai Pallavi is seen mesmerizing the hero with her dance in one of the scenes. The couple seems to have an emotional moment after which they are running hand-in-hand, which probably indicates their eloping. The teaser has covered love, pain, anger, and fear showcased in an appealing way by the makers.

Sai Pallavi gains a huge following:

Sai Pallavi, who is one of the most talented actresses in the South Indian Film Industry, has done only a couple of movies in Telugu. Also, her introduction to the Telugu industry was made with the super hit movie 'Fidaa' which is directed by Shekhar Kammula. Sai Pallavi not only got a commercial break but also became one of the most favorite heroines in Telugu. Her appearance in other movies like 'MCA' was restricted to commercial aspects with not much scope for the display of her talent.

Sai Pallavi's appearance in Love Story is being talked to be a special one, with Telangana dialect, like in Fidaa. It is said that Shekhar is one director who utilizes the acting skills of a seasoned actress like Sai Pallavi.

Sai Pallavi's upcoming projects include a movie titled Virata Parvam alongside Rana Daggubati and another movie titled Shyam Singha Roy.

Here are some reactions by Twitter users about Love Story's teaser:

"Zero ki velli vachina sir..manchiga kasta padatha sir"..movie dialogue ina..true in his case..though having background as Akkineni and Daggubati Grandson..he never relied on top directors..the way he matured as actor..the way he is choosing scripts..#LoveStory #LoveStoryTeaser pic.twitter.com/1E9brzp4Vu — ch sudheer (@sudheer_4Nag) January 10, 2021