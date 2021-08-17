Actor Prakash Raj took to his social media to praise Megastar Chiranjeevi. He mentions him as the 'big brother' to the Telugu film fraternity.

Prakash Raj said that he had thanked Chiranjeevi for taking the initiative to resolve the issues inside the Telugu movie industry, which he terms as the 'fraternity'.

"Early morning meeting with the BOSS in the gym. Thanked him for taking the initiative to find solutions for the film fraternity ... an ever-inspiring ANNAYA.. we are blessed to have him", Prakash Raj's Twitter post reads.

Prakash Raj thanked Chiranjeevi, probably for his good deeds of recent times, in the favor of the Telugu movie industry. Chiranjeevi has been actively taking part in the board meeting by MAA- Movie Arts Association, and trying to resolve the issues related to the slash in the ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh.

This is the reason behind Prakash Raj's appreciation.

Row over ticket prices



It was earlier informed that the Andhra Pradesh government had slashed the movie tickets prices post-covid. During the release of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, the government had ordered to reduce the prices of the movie tickets, which ended up in huge losses to the buyers, distributors, and theater owners.

Chiranjeevi took up the initiative to approach several other actors, dignitaries, and businessmen to resolve this issue, which caused a hiccup for the recent movie releases.

The proposal

Chiranjeevi invited Nagarjuna, VV Vinayak, Koratala Shiva, Meher Ramesh, Dil Raju, Sunil Narang, Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, and a few others from the Producers' Guild and Distributors. The meeting had this agenda to propose that there should be a free hand to increase the ticket prices in the first two weeks of a movie release.

A few more topics were discussed, after which the team decided to sit in another meeting before they take their proposal to the Government of Andhra Pradesh.