It was earlier reported that Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej had met with a serious bike accident on the 10th of September, within the city limits of Hyderabad. Well, Sai Dharam Tej was in an unconscious state when he was admitted to the hospital, later that day.

But, his condition got gradually better, as his recovery was closely monitored by the dedicated hospital staff. The fans, followers, and well-wishers were worried about Sai Dharam Tej's health condition, as there was no official source to convey. Now that the actor himself posted a picture, here is what you need to know.

Sai Dharam Tej's first tweet post his bike accident:

Earlier today, actor Sai Dharam relieved his fans, sharing a picture of him from a hospital bed, recovering from the injuries and the trauma caused by the bike accident. Tough he isn't visible in the picture, he has posed with a thumbs-up sign, thereby thanking his fans and well-wishers.

"Thanks is a small word to express my gratitude for your love and affection on me and my movie 'Republic'. See you soon", Sai Dharam Tej's post reads. This has invited all kinds of positive comments on Sai Dharam's current situation. Also, his fans and well-wishers who were worried about his health condition, are relieved with this message.

It has to be noted that, in our earlier exclusive interview with Vaishnav Tej, he had mentioned that Sai Dharam Tej is out of danger and would be back home in a couple of weeks.

On the other hand, Sai Dharam Tej was unable to witness the release and the success of his recent movie 'Republic' directed by Deva Katta.