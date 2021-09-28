Buoyed with the huge success of 'Uppena', Vaishnav Tej is prepping up for his upcoming big release. Directed by 'Kanche' fame Krish, Vaishnav Tej, and Rakul Preet starrer Konda Polam is readying for its huge release in the first week of October. Here is an exclusive interview where Vaishnav shares things related to this movie.

Q. How have you been? How did you take Uppena's success?



A. I have been doing good. I am happy for being able to deliver a good hit with the very first movie. I am not the kind of person who takes success or failure too seriously. I just go with the flow.

Q. What is 'Konda Polam' all about?



A. The title's caption itself speaks. It is an epic journey of becoming something. There is a normal guy who is destined to stand in a position to protect his people's livelihood. So, in the journey, he faces the jungle animals, the people, and all the odds, which turn him to be a stronger man. Konda Polam refers to forest grazing and lives interlinked with the habitat in the rural areas.

Q. A few words about your role in this movie?



A. I play the role named Kataru Ravindra Yadav. Initially a pampered kid, I face the reality during my job search and fail. Being humiliated by the interviewers for the shepherd family background, I decide to back off. Deliberate to protect my people, I step into deeper issues, which make me stronger.

Q. How did you get this offer to act under Krish's direction?



A. Krish sir texted me after he saw me in the song 'Nee Kallu Neeli Samudram' from Uppena. The movie was not even released by then. It is so humble of him to offer me this role even before Uppena. It was a great time with him. He is such a simple, humble person.

Q. Director Krish is seen in one of the roles in the theatrical trailer. Could you share more details about Krish's special appearance in the movie?

A. I had no idea Krish would act in the movie as well. When he was there in the particular scene, I was surprised as well. His role in Konda Polam is special and significant.

Q. The trailer released earlier has caught the attention of all. How do you feel about the response to Konda Polam trailer?



A. It feels good to listen to good things related to the movie. I also received many praises for the theatrical trailer. Looking forward to many more.

Q. How was it working with Rakul Preet?



A. Rakul Preet is an incredible actress. She was so quick in learning the line on the sets, which encouraged me to be better. Though she is an experienced senior actress to me, she was so supportive and we had a great time together as well. Her role is such a strong-written character in the movie. She is a perfect choice for the role of Obulamma.

Q. How is your brother Sai Dharam Tej? How did you cope up with the emotional trauma when he met with the accident?



A. It came as a shocker to all of us. I was terrified when I came to know about the accident. By God's grace Sai Dharam is safe and recovering. Sai Dharam's condition is stable and his recovery is responsive. He would come back home in a couple of weeks.

Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet starrer Konda Polam is slated for its release on 8th October. Krish Jagarlamudi is the director, while MM Keeravani has composed the music. This adventure drama is being produced by Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Rajeev Reddy under the banner First Frame Entertainment.