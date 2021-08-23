Vaishnav Tej's first look from Krish Jagarlamudi's latest directorial Kondapolam was released recently, catching with good hype. Now that the makers of Kondapolam released the stunning look of Rakul Preet from the movie, take a look.

Rakul Preet as a brave shepherd girl appears as a village belle in typical attire. The makers also released a glimpse from the movie, which reveals the romantic angle in the movie Kondapolam.

In the first look glimpse, Rakul Preet is seen sharing an intimate moment with the hero Vaishnav Tej, affectionately hugging her from behind. The couple appears to be in a dense forest area, as the scenic beauty captivates. MM Keeravani's background music adds to the romantic feel from the video released.

"Here's #OBULAMMA - A shepherd girl with bravery, charisma & A beautiful understanding of Love", the makers describe Rakul Preet's role from Kondapolam.

"Here she is #OBULAMMA - my most loved character, a shepherd girl of unbelievable bravery, charisma, and a beautiful understanding of love & life! Hope u like it", actress Rakul Preet Singh tweeted.

More details about 'Kondapolam':

Kondapolam is adapted from the novel written by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy and is touted to be an adventurous film with a gripping screenplay. Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet are to portray the lead roles. Krish Jagarlamudi, who is currently directing Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu directs this movie.

Kondapolam, which is slated for its release on October 8th is taglined as 'An Epic Tale Of 'Becoming'. Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Rajeev Reddy are bankrolling Kondapolam, which is presented by Bibo Srinivas.

Rakul Preet's first look poster from Kondapolam: