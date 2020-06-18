Sahil Khan, who made his debut with N Chandra's 2001 film Style, has revealed that he became a victim of a Bollywood superstar's power play. He said that Sushant Singh has revealed his true colours.

Days after Sushant's death, Sahil Khan took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the March 2002 cover of a popular film magazine Star Dust, which featured him alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The actor also made an explosive confession about a superstar's power play in his cryptic post. He said that the superstar got intimidated by talented newcomers and got him thrown out of several films.

Sahil Khan wrote in Hindi translation of which reads, "Very few people get this opportunity in life that after their very first film 'Style' they get a chance to get featured on the cover of India's top film magazine that too with India's top two superstars. However, one of these superstars felt very bad about it, despite me being a newbie, despite me being his fan and despite me being weak."

The Style actor is happy that Sushant Singh Rajput has exposed his true colours. Sahil Khan wrote, "He kept calling me for supporting characters in his movies, in television shows and finally got me thrown out of several movies. A big name and yet such a mean thing to do. Guess who? I don't give a f*** for him today because Sushant Singh Rajput has revealed his true colours in front of everyone."

Sahil Khan added, "These people are actually scared of new talents. In the last 20 years no outsider apart from John Abraham has made it big in the industry because they will not give you an entry in the first place. Only sons of stars are given work over here. Think about it. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput."

BOHUT KAM LOGON KE SAATH ZINDAGI MAIN AESA HOTA HAI KE APNI 1st FILM #STYLE ❤️ KE BAD INDIA KE SABSE TOP FILM MAGAZINE KE COVER PAR, DO INDIA KE SAB SE BADE SUPER STAR KE SAATH HO.... MAGAR UNME SE EK SUPER STAR KO BOHUT BURA LAGA JAB KE MAIN TO NAYA THA, UNKA FAN THA, KAMZOR THA

PHIR BHI WOH MUJHE KAI BAAR SIDE ROLE KE LIYE BULATE RAHE, TV SHOW KE LIYE BHI BULATE RAHE - AUR PHIR KAI FILMS SE MUJHE NIKALWA DIYA NAAM BADE AUR DARSHAN CHOTE GUESS WHO ??? I DONT GIVE A F*CK TODAY FOR HIM COZ @sushantsinghrajput NE UNKA SUCHHA ASLI CHEHRA DIKHA DIYA. DUNIYA KE WOH LOG NEW TALENTS SE KITNA DARTE HAI - 20 SAAL MAIN JOHN ABRAHAM KE ILAWA KOI NAHI AYA INDUSTRY MAIN BADA STAR COZ KOI ANE HI NAHI DETA; ONLY STAR SON KO HI KAAM MILTA HAI - THINK ABOUT IT - RIP @sushantsinghrajput

.. #IfYouDontKnowNowYouKnow #SahilKhan #Hunk #hunkwater #bollywood #history #OneLife #Mumbai #FitnessIC⭕️N #KaamKaroNaamKaro #OneLifeBaby