Actor-turned-fitness enthusiast Sahil Khan, who is known for his role in 2001 film style, had created a panic situation in his society when he falsely claimed that two persons from Imperial Heights in Goregaon were infected with Coronavirus.

The actor posted a video on Instagram warning people about the coronavirus outbreak in his society. The video had taken the residents of the building by surprise. After watching the video, people reprimanded him over his controversial video and warned him of handing him over to the civic body for spreading misinformation about the pandemic.

Upon getting warned of facing legal action, Sahil Khan deleted the video from his Instagram and posted another video wherein he clarified that he was misguided about the infection and said that he was society was coronavirus free and asked people to practise social distancing.

"I was worried as my ailing dad was recently discharged from the hospital. I had put up a post about taking precautions. It was a case of Chinese whispers; it was unverified. As soon as other residents asked me, I apologised and deleted the post," Sahil was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

A fellow resident of Sahil named Raman Handa said that the actor probably made the video to gain mileage.

