Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan have revealed the face of their newborn son on the occasion of Father's Day. It was in April this year that the power couple announced the birth of their son, Fatehsinh Khan. The duo surprised their fans and followers with the news of the arrival of their son as there were no reports on Sagarika's pregnancy.

After keeping the baby boy away from the prying eyes for two months, on the occasion of Father's Day, the 'Chak De India' actress took to social to reveal their son's face. The little boy looks every bit like his mother and no doubt would be the apple of their eyes. Sharing a long note praising Zaheer, Sagarika hoped that their son becomes like his father.

Sagarika's post

"I'm not the one to write captions, but today I am - because someday our son will read this, and he needs to know. He is so incredibly lucky to have you. The love you have for everyone, the way you're always looking out for others, the grit, the resilience, the quiet strength - if he grows up to be even a little like you, he'll be someone truly special," she wrote.

Ghatge also praised Zaheer for his silent strength and caring for everyone he meets. She also called him the "best example" for their son.

"The way you care for everyone who crosses your path, the way you hold steady when things get tough, and your strength to stay silent and still say a thousand words—those are the things that make you who you are. Our son has the best example right in front of him. Happy Fathers Day@zaheer_khan34," she wrote.

Comments on the post

Sagarika's 'Chak De India' co-star, Vidya Malvade also commented on the post. She wrote, "How Precious Saag.. God bless my beautifuls." Ajit Agarkar's wife, Fatema Agarkar wrote, "Beautiful and you should caption more just on this note! We vouch this - our young man has had the pleasure of many of these Zaheer kaka moments."