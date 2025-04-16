It's a Boy! Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge announce birth of son, Fatehsinh Khan

Congratulations are in order for cricketer Zaheer Khan and actor Sagarika Ghatge, the couple have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

Chak De! girl Sagarika is now a mother

On Wednesday, they posted a joint announcement introducing their newborn son with an adorable grayscale family portrait. In the photo, Zaheer holds the baby, while Sagarika rests her hands lovingly on his shoulders.

They have named their son Fatehsinh Khan.

Sharing the heartwarming picture, the couple wrote, "With love, gratitude and divine blessings, we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan."

What is the meaning of the name Fatehsinh?

The name Fatehsingh (or Fatehsinh) means "victorious lion", derived from the words "fateh" (victory) and "singh/sinh" (lion) in Hindi and Urdu. It is a popular name in India, especially among Sikhs, and is often given to boys as a symbol of courage, success, and triumph.

The name also carries historical significance, as Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the youngest son of Guru Gobind Singh, is remembered for his bravery and martyrdom at a very young age.

Following the announcement, fans and netizens flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

Angad Bedi commented, "Waheguru."

Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Congratulations to you both. Waheguru Meher Kare."

Pragya Kapoor added, "Congratulations."



Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's love story started to bloom in 2016 when the couple made their relationship official at the star-studded wedding of cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Hazel Keech.

Following a year of courtship and growing public admiration, Zaheer and Sagarika took the next step in their relationship. In November 2017, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.