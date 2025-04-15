Disha Patani recreates Madhuri Dixit's iconic 'Dhak Dhak' look with sultry twist; Internet Divided

Disha Patani is known for her impeccable sartorial choices and often flaunts her hourglass figure on social media. From sassy two-pieces to plunging necklines, the diva consistently sets Instagram ablaze. Be it the virtual world or the red carpet, Disha never misses a chance to raise the heat.

Disha Patani's sensual saree in bralette for the MAMI Film Festival red carpet

On Monday, Disha attended the second edition of MAMI Select, a prestigious event that celebrates cinematic excellence.

For the red carpet, Disha opted for a saree—but with her signature twist. This time, her look reminded fans of the ever-graceful Madhuri Dixit. Channelling her inner 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Disha wore a sultry orange saree. Her full-sleeved blouse, more like a bralette, featured a plunging neckline. The low-slung drape of the saree accentuated her curves and midriff.

Fans couldn't help but take a walk down memory lane, recalling Madhuri Dixit's iconic look in the song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. The bold orange saree with the front pallu.

The fashion critique page Diet Sabya shared a reel of Disha arriving at the red carpet in her orange saree. The look drew criticism from Diet Sabya, and a section of netizens also slammed Disha for repeating the same saree style and felt unimpressed by her attempt to recreate Madhuri Dixit's style. However, Disha's fans were quick to defend her, praising her for consistently amping up the glam quotient.

A user wrote, "Why she gotta make everything "sexual" why can't the recreation be graceful?"

Another wrote, "Idk if it's just me but she adds these deep cuts in every outfits, ( even in the ones that would look great if left as it is) and they sort of over do it sometimes, that's what's happening here too."

The third one mentioned, "Never seen her in covered clothes. Always revealing clothes.."

The fourth one said, "Change your style; it's cringy.."

Work Front

Disha was seen in Yodha, and while the film tanked at the box office, Disha had nothing much to offer. Disha Patani was seen in Kalki in 2898 AD alongside Prabhas. The film has become a massive hit, grossing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.