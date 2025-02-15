Bollywood and cricket have always had a wonderful connection and sometimes these connections have stemmed into stories of true love. The news of 'Chak De India' fame actress Sagarika Ghatge dating ace cricketer Zaheer Khan was extremely well received by fans. Zaheer and Sagarika kept their relationship an extremely hush-hush affair but their wedding was a regal one. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and what was impressive was that both of them seamlessly brought two different cultures together and imbibed it rather well into the wedding festivities.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Sagarika said religion was never an important part of her relationship. All she cared about was finding a good life partner who would be the right one for her. She clarified that her family was never opposed to marriage.

When asked if religion was an important aspect of their relationship, she said, "No, not really. It was more about other people around us making that conversation. My parents are very progressive. Of course, things were discussed, but for me, the priority was finding the right human being to share my life with."

During the course of the interview, the actress reminisced about the moment when Zaheer met her father and she also called it a very heartwarming moment. Sagarika spoke about the kind of relationship that her parents share with Zaheer.

She mentioned, "Once Zaheer met my dad, it was the most beautiful relationship... Even with my mother, I think she loves him more than she loves me."

Her family actually found out about their relationship in 2016. The reason for informing her family about it was because she would be attending Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding that year with Zaheer.

Sagarika said, "I remember telling my dad because I knew it would come out, so before that, I had to introduce Zak to him. They got along like a house on fire."

In terms of work, Sagarika was last seen in 'Footfairy' back in 2020 and has currently taken a step away from working in films. The actress had made it big with her role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De India. Fans are hopeful that she will make a comeback very soon.