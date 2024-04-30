We know her more by her onscreen name 'Vidya Sharma India' than her real name, Vidya Malvade. It might have been almost two decades since Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De India released but the love and fan following of the film have only grown stronger every year. From Sagarika Ghatge to Shilpa Shukla, the Chak De girls have proved their mettle film after film.

And, Vidya Malvade is not left behind either. The Ruslaan actress continues to be seen in films and web series. However, she seems to have found a new fan following in the last few months owing to her web series. At 51, Vidya is one of the fittest actresses out there. From her yoga, family to holiday videos and pictures; fans flock to shower their love on her posts. And we don't blame them either as Vidya seems to be ageing in reverse.

Talking about Chak De! Vidya had revealed that she still gets referred to and remembered as 'Vidya Sharma' and she doesn't want it to get over as well. "It's certainly an emotional moment for all of us. For me Chak de! India has been a blessing. My association with it is like badge of pride for me. Even today, people remember its characters and dialogues. It's iconic how it changed the course of cinema and opened a new genre for Bollywood. So, in a way, I am not done with being called Vidya Sharma from Chak de...all my life," the Inside Edge actress had said in an interview.

The Mismatched actress had recently revealed that she was once offered the role of Sidharth Malhotra's mother in a film. She spoke about being shocked over being asked to play the actor's mother despite an age gap of just 12 years between them.