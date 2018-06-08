The HR head of Mitsubishi's Gurgaon office was shot at on Thursday

Two bike-borne assailants tried to intercept HR head Binesh Sharma's car

When he did not stop, the pillion rider shot at him

While Sharma is out of danger, the accused is still at large

A disgruntled employee, who had been sacked from Mitsubishi's Gurgaon office, allegedly opened fire and injured the Human Resources head of the Japanese company on Thursday, June 7.

The incident took place around 9 am when Dinesh Sharma, the HR head of the company, was on the way to his office in Manesar. Two bike-borne assailants are said to have tried to intercept the car, but when the victim did not stop the pillion rider shot at Sharma. The HR head sustained two gunshot injuries, while the attackers fled the scene.

"The attackers, one of whom was later identified as Joginder, managed to escape from the spot. Some passersby called the police and Sharma was admitted to Rockland Hospital where he is said to be out of danger," the Press Trust of India quoted Gurgaon Police PRO Ravinder Kumar as saying.

The victim's father explained that he had to undergo a surgery and two bullets, which had penetrated his back.

Sharma has sacked Joginder on Wednesday, June 6, for "unprofessional behavior" and the latter had threatened that the HR head would face dire consequences for the step. However, Sharma didn't take his warning seriously.