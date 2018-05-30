Human rights activist and well-known leader of Pakistan's Sikh minority Sardar Charanjeet Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the outskirts of Peshawar on Tuesday, May 29. He was 52.

The incident took when Charanjeet was in his shop at the Scheme Chowk area of Peshawar and assailants gunned him down in his shop premises.

"An attacker shot Singh inside his shop and escaped," superintendent of police Saddar Shaukat Khan told the local media, according to Hindustan Times. "He died on the spot."

A case has been registered and the police are conducting an investigation into the murder. They are yet to ascertain whether this was an act of terror or the assailants had targeted Charanjeet due to personal enmity. However, a few leaders of the Sikh community Radesh Singh Tooni and Sardar Jitendra Singh believe that Charanjeet did not really have such issues and this is an act of terror.

Jitendra revealed that Charanjeet was not just popular with the Sikhs, but was well-respected and loved even by the Muslim community in the region, reported Pakistan Today. He was reportedly an active member of various groups and worked towards promoting religious harmony and urged people to stay away from militancy and terrorism. He was also the vice-president of Peshawar Singh Sabha Society.

After news of Charanjeet death broke, scores of people from the Sikh community assembled at Lady Reading Hospital and Jogewara Temple in Peshawar.

Another chapter of humanity is assassinated by extremists using the name of religion. Strongly condemn the killing of Sardar Charan Singh in Peshawar.

RIP #CharanjeetSingh pic.twitter.com/F4Vfh2kX6R — Yar M Yar (@YarMYar) May 29, 2018

Even though Charanjeet family is from the Kurram tribal region, he had been living in Peshawar for several years and owned the shop at the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

The murder of the 52-year-old leader has now created panic among the community living in Peshawar and other parts of Pakistan.