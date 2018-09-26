Kerala Blasters, the Kochi-based football club aiming for Indian Super League 2018-19 after missing it twice in the past four seasons, has roped in Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as their new brand ambassador. Mohanlal aka Lalettan among the people of Kerala also unveiled the new jersey of the Yellow Army at an event held at Bolgatty, Kochi, on Wednesday.

Kerala Blasters FC fans were in shock when former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar announced his departure from the club early this month. Sachin Tendulkar was the co-owner of the club from season 1 and also the brand ambassador last season. Sachin was the face of Kerala Blasters in the past four seasons and certainly a crowd puller. The arrival of Mohanlal is expected to continue the momentum.

Kerala Blasters also has a new kit manufacturer for the Indian Super League season 5. The Yellow Army has ended the relationship with British sportswear brand Admiral Sportswear and Six5Six is the new kit supplier. Six5Six will also supply kits for the fellow ISL side FC Pune City in the upcoming season.

Muthoot Group continues the alliance with KBFC as title sponsors while mobile stores chain in the state MyG is the new main sponsor. For no surprise, new KBFC jersey is draped in yellow and while blue stripes over shoulder remind the jersey colours which the team used in the first three seasons.

Blasters without Sachin

With the exit of batting legend, Kerala Blasters is now owned by industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad along with well-known Telugu actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni and film producer Allu Aravind. Though there rumours that Lulu Group headed by Yusuff Ali M.A will take over the club, KBFC clarified that there is no such development.

Kerala Blasters will take on two-time ISL winners ATK in season opener game on September 29 at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Kerala Blasters 2018-19 roaster