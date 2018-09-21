Kerala Blasters is undoubtedly one of the most-loved clubs in the Indian Super League. The Kerala-based outfit is yet to lift the coveted trophy despite reaching the final twice. The expectation for the 2017-18 was high as the team roped in players like Dimitar Berbatov, Wes Brown and others. However, the Yellow Army had a dismal performance with a sixth-place finish.

Ahead of the fifth season, Kerala Blasters have undergone massive change. The team has parted ways with some well-known names and opted for a different recruitment strategy under the leadership of David James.

Talking about the recruiting strategy for the new season at the media day in Bengaluru James said, "Our recruitment wasn't about bringing in 'finish'-ed players. We focussed on getting the best quality from the local players we can get. With the foreign players, it was then filling in the gaps. Scouting players weren't about signing big names for big money. It was about singing the right players for the right money and I think we have done that."

David James also explained the lack of quality players and disappointment of the previous squad despite having big names when he took charge in January. "I have offered a lot of players with premier league experience, this experience and that experience. They came with two things that I'm not happy with. One was age and the second one was the cost. ISL is in its fifth year and the Indian football is completely different from what was in ISL season 1. We are not considering players who think it would be nice to retire in India."

Though James has not taken up any name related to the 'finished player' remark, it is clear that he is pointing at Bulgarian hitman Berbatov. Despite having huge hopes, the Manchester United legend managed to score only once in nine appearances for Kerala Blasters.

For the new season, David James has recruited a young team. Most of the players are under 30 and James said he is happy with the depth of his squad. "The recruitment was more about the person than the player (this year). All I expect from my players is 100 percent commitment in training and pitch. Everybody can get better, doesn't matter how old you are. The average age of our squad is about 22.6 years-old. Its a young team while the senior players will add quality with loads of experience," James added.

Kerala Blasters will take on two times Indian Super League winners ATK in season opener game on September 29 at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.