Amaal Mallik's claims of being the original composer of 'Bekhayali' song from 'Kabir Singh' hasn't gone down well with Sachet and Parampara. Amaal, in an interview in July, had said that he had provided them with the tune of the song on whatsapp, which was later changed into a song by the singer-composer husband-wife duo.

Now, Sachet and Parampara have taken to social media to question Amaal Mallik on his allegations and have also demanded public apology.

"Warning. This video could have been a 10-second video, also proving all rumours false, but for our mental peace, exposing some people was very important. @amaal_mallik SHAME ON YOU AMAAL MALIK," the two captioned the video.

Sachet – Parampara original creation

Sachet and Parampara said in the video that 'Bekhayali' was totally their own composition. They added that the song was composed with the 'Kabir Singh' team in the presence of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Shahid Kapoor. The two categorically stated that the song from the lyrics, the tune to the melody; everything was arranged by them.

Amaal Mallik had hinted at him sending a rough tune to them on WhatsApp which was later turned into a song by then. The Bigg Boss 19 contestant had even said that maybe they were favoured by T-Series. However, Sachet and Parampara have now said that they didn't have Amaal Mallik's number to get that tune from him.

Public apology

The two questioned Amaal's claims and showed chat records of how Amaal was the one to congratulate them on the song. Talking about T-Series favouring them, the singer-composer duo said that they were outsiders while Amaal was with the music label since 2015 so why would they promote outsiders. The two then sought apology from Amaal for his statement and accused him of lying through his teeth.

Amaal, so far has remained mum on the matter. What new twists and turns will this fiasco bring, remains to be seen.