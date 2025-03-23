Two days after Amaal Mallik's social media outburst, his father, Dabboo Malik has shared an emotional post for his son. Anu Malik's brother, Dabboo Malik shared a loving picture with his son reminding everyone of the good times. This comes barely two days after Amaal Mallik took social media by storm by announcing how he has cut off ties with his family.

The singer and composer alleged that his parents - Dabboo and Jyothi - were pivotal in driving him and his brother, Armaan Malik apart. He also added that he went into depression and has been under clinical care. Even though Amaal deleted his social media post, the excerpts from his outburst went viral.

Now, Amaal's father has broken his silence on the controversy with a sweet picture of Amaal kissing him. "I love you..," he captioned the picture. Sonu Nigam was quick to react to the picture and wrote, "Everything was fine, everything is fine, everything will be fine." Amaal's mother, Jyothi Malik, had asked media not to intervene after in their family matter.

"I don't think you (media) need to be involved in all this. Whatever he has put is his choice. I am sorry. Thank you," she had told HT.

What had Amaal said

In his earlier post, Amaal had accused his parents of driving a wedge between the two brothers. However, in another post, the 'Aashiq Surrender Hua' singer said that nothing could come in between the two brothers.

"Thank you for the love and support, it truly means a lot, but I would request the media portals not to harass my family.. Please don't sensationalise and give negative headlines to my vulnerability...It's a request. It's taken a lot for me to open up & it is a very tough time for me...I will always love my family, but for now, from afar. Nothing changes between us brothers, Armaan and I are one, and nothing can come between us. Love & Peace," he wrote in his post, which he again deleted.